Grapefruit-size hail reported during West Texas storms

ODESSA, Texas (AP) — Storms packing winds of more than 60 mph and hail as big as grapefruit left behind damage in West Texas but no reported injuries.

The National Weather Service says the chance for more severe weather continued late Thursday in the Midland and Odessa area, followed by a heat wave this weekend. Meteorologist David Hennig (HEN’-ig) in Midland says temperatures could top 100 degrees Friday and Saturday.

Hennig says 4-inch hail was recorded Wednesday night near Odessa as storms dumped about an inch of rain. Odessa police warned of possible street flooding. The forecaster says winds reached 69 mph near Midland.

Nobody was hurt.

An Odessa car dealership posted photos online of rows of new cars with busted windows. Hennig says one Odessa apartment complex had some windows broken by hail.

___

This story has been corrected to show the storms happened Wednesday night, not Thursday night.