Drivers repeatedly plowing through San Marcos subdivision fences

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Cars repeatedly crashing through fences in San Marcos has one neighborhood calling for action, after speeding drivers have destroyed all that’s left to protect several homes.

Jerreaca Perez Saucedo says the latest crash happened on Tuesday. “See these bricks? They came so fast that I have holes in my house now,” she said while looking at the damage.

Those living in the Hills of Hays subdivision on Highway 621/Staples Road are familiar with the consequences of drivers losing control. For them there’s really no question why it’s happening, all you have to do is take a look at the road.

“Coming around that turn, the speed limit I believe is 45 miles per hour and if you see these cars coming down this turn they are going too fast, they end up here,” said Elena Duran, another homeowner in the subdivision. “That turn is too sharp.”

Since moving into her home in 2003, Saucedo says this is the fifth time a car has crashed into her yard. The crash took out the remaining fence protecting her home. “Little by little it has started falling down,” she said. “There’s nothing really stopping them from coming in my house anymore now. All I have is where the posts were.”

Now, Saucedo says it’s not if, but when another car veers off the road she’s worried about. “The next one, is it going to be in my house? Is it going to maybe hurt my children, you know maybe even kill my children, my grandchildren?” said Saucedo.

Neighbors say they have been asking TxDOT for a traffic light for years, but no luck. It wasn’t until a road bond passed for Hays County in November promising $3.5 million worth of safety improvements that has helped ease some of their concerns.

“I’m told they’re going to widen it and they are going to put a dedicated right turn lane and a dedicated left turn lane which will be amazing for our neighborhood,” said Duran.

However, until construction starts neighbors say they expect these kind of crashes to continue happening. “I’m sure there’s going to be another crash sooner or later, there always is,” said Saucedo.