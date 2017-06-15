Cyclist hit during 6th St. crash receives life threatening injuries

6th and Lamar auto v pedestrian (KXAN photo/Fabian Mendoza)
6th and Lamar auto v pedestrian (KXAN photo/Fabian Mendoza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are investigating a crash between two vehicles that left a cyclist with potentially deadly injuries Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to a crash in the intersection of Sixth Street and North Lamar Boulevard around 12:50 a.m.

According to the preliminary investigation, a vehicle heading westbound on Sixth Street collided with a white van heading north on Lamar. The cyclist, who was heading south on Lamar, was caught in the middle of the crash. It’s not yet known the entirety of how the events played out and authorities are talking to witnessed to determine what happened at the intersection.

The cyclist was transported with serious, life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the driver of the westbound vehicle was arrested for DWI.

