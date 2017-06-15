‘Bigfoot sighting’ signs go up in Round Rock

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Possibly jumping on the “Harry and the Hendersons” craze that swept the nation in the late ’80s, the Round Rock Parks and Recreation Department is enlisting the help of its citizens in tracking the movements of the creature known as sasquatch, yeti, the abominable snowman and bigfoot.

The department is getting creative, complete with actual “bigfoot crossing” signs and social media posts encouraging neighbors to tag them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. It’s all part of a push to get more children out and active this summer, but don’t tell the kids that.

“I mean is bigfoot true in Round Rock or not?” Roger Heaney, with the parks department asks. “We’ve also had reports of other strange creatures, people have called them El Chupacabra — I’m not even sure what that is — I know there have been some sightings here in Texas.”

Children who come out to help solve the mystery and contact the Parks department on social media can win t-shirts and other prizes.

It’s been 50 years since the last Sasquatch film gripped the nation, isn’t it about time for another? Anyone who does find a large, hairy humanoid in Round Rock is encouraged to exclusively send video and photos to reportit@kxan.com.