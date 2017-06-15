AT&T landline customers with numbers starting with 512-266 can’t call 911

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AT&T landline customers with phone numbers that start with 512-266-XXXX are unable to connect to 911, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office warned at around 4:35 p.m. Thursday.

Those with the affected numbers, located in the Lakeway area, should call 512-482-5860 if they have an emergency during the outage.

The sheriff’s office says AT&T has contacted the Capital Area Council of Governments and is trying to work out the problem.

In March, AT&T cell phone users nationwide were unable to call 911 for more than two hours. According to quarterly reports, AT&T has the second highest number of subscribers in the United States with 135 million.