APD aims to diversify ranks to become more like the city it serves

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As the Austin Police Department prepares to graduate its 136th cadet class next week, the agency continues to work toward diversifying its ranks.

Department recruiters are hopeful that by the end of the year, they will have filled the 109 vacancies in APD’s ranks; a cadet class with 70 recruits finishes on June 23, and another class with 101 current cadets that started last month should finish up by December.

But the demographics in the department, both in race and gender, don’t match up with those of the city. APD wants to change that, but the numbers show there’s a long way to go until the department looks like the city it serves.

