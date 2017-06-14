Woman injured in Tow shooting

KXAN News Published: Updated:
FILE - Llano County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)
FILE - Llano County Sheriff's Office (KXAN File Photo)

TOW, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was flown to the hospital by helicopter following a shooting early Monday morning Llano County sheriff’s deputies confirmed.

Deputies were called to a home in the Llano County town of Tow, near Buchanan Lake Village with word the woman had been shot during a domestic disturbance. The woman, who suffered a single gunshot wound, has not been identified and is expected to survive.

The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and process evidence at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s