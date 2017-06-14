Woman injured in Tow shooting

TOW, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was flown to the hospital by helicopter following a shooting early Monday morning Llano County sheriff’s deputies confirmed.

Deputies were called to a home in the Llano County town of Tow, near Buchanan Lake Village with word the woman had been shot during a domestic disturbance. The woman, who suffered a single gunshot wound, has not been identified and is expected to survive.

The Texas Rangers were called in to investigate and process evidence at the scene.

No charges have been filed.

