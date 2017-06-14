WATCH: New York deli worker attacked with avocados

NBC News Published:
New York avocado attack (NBC News video still)
New York avocado attack (NBC News video still)

NEW YORK CITY (NBC News) — Police are searching for two suspects who attacked a deli clerk and broke his jaw by pummeling him with avocados and bananas.

The incident happened on Memorial Day in the Bronx.

You can see the suspects casually pick up avocados, which they then hurl at the worker.

The New York Police Department is releasing this surveillance video now in hopes of finding the two men, whom police believe are in their 20s.

The chaos erupted at Stadium Gourmet Deli on east 161st street after the 21-year-old clerk tried to kick the two men out of the store for causing a scene over their food order.

Police said the suspects were trying to order food, but a deli worker who didn’t speak English couldn’t understand them.

The suspects became angry and the 21-year-old clerk tried to kick them out.

The clerk suffered a gash, fractures to his face and a broken jaw.

The men also smashed watermelons and tossed merchandise before leaving the store.

