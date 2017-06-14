VIDEO: Welding supply company in Tyler explodes several times

KETK Published:
Tyler Welders Supply explosion (KETK video still)
Tyler Welders Supply explosion (KETK video still)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Several agencies battled a massive fire at Tyler Welders Supply Company on Highway 271 N in Smith County.

The initial call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Smith County officials are controlling the scene, but they requested the help of the Tyler Fire Marshal’s office. Many explosions have taken place at the business.

According to Tyler Police, there were no injuries. Nearby buildings and homes were evacuated.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Darrell Coslin said gas for welding supplies ignited and multiple explosions occurred when the blaze reached tanks at the location.

The Sheriff’s Office was also able to use two drones to monitor the fire from above, in order to better protect firefighters.

 

