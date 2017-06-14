VIDEO: United employee pushes 71-year-old customer to the ground

HOUSTON (KXAN) — United Airlines issued an apology Tuesday after a video was released of a Houston-based employee pushing a 71-year-old passenger to the floor during an argument over a ticket.

According to KPRC, the confrontation took place about two years ago at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport, coming to light in a lawsuit filed last week.

The encounter began when the passenger, Ronald Tigner, received a boarding pass that was illegible. According to the lawsuit, he made multiple attempts to ask for a reprinted pass, but United agents denied him one.

The lawsuit claims two United employees refused to help Tigner, laughing and cursing at him. That is when one of the employees is seen on video pushing Tigner to the ground.

Tigner remains there motionless on his back, his legs and arms spread out as United employees stand by.

For nearly a minute he laid there until another passenger who happens to be a nurse walked over to check on him.

Read the full story on KPRC.com.