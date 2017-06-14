UT alumnus working for Rep. Roger Williams injured in shooting

By Published:
Zack Barth, left, with UT Professor Sean Theriault in December of 2014. Barth graduated from UT in May 2015. (Courtesy: Sean Theriault)
Zack Barth, left, with UT Professor Sean Theriault in December of 2014. Barth graduated from UT in May 2015. (Courtesy: Sean Theriault)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin alumnus who suffered a gunshot wound in the Congressional baseball shooting is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Zack Barth graduated in 2015, with a BA in government. Barth works as a legislative correspondent in Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, office.

According to Barth’s LinkedIn, he started working with the Williams’ office in September 2016. Prior to that, he worked as policy assistant with Rep. Randy Neugebauer.

UT Professor Sean Theriault tells KXAN Barth is a “great kid.”

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Phil Prazan talks to Professor Theriault about Barth.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s