UT alumnus working for Rep. Roger Williams injured in shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A University of Texas at Austin alumnus who suffered a gunshot wound in the Congressional baseball shooting is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Zack Barth graduated in 2015, with a BA in government. Barth works as a legislative correspondent in Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, office.

According to Barth’s LinkedIn, he started working with the Williams’ office in September 2016. Prior to that, he worked as policy assistant with Rep. Randy Neugebauer.

UT Professor Sean Theriault tells KXAN Barth is a “great kid.”

On KXAN News at 5 p.m., Phil Prazan talks to Professor Theriault about Barth.

Awful to hear recent UT alum Zack Barth, staffer for @RogerWilliamsTX, was injured in congressional shooting. We wish you a speedy recovery. — Greg Fenves (@gregfenves) June 14, 2017