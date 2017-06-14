Unknown child found dead in 1976 may have spent time in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The skeletal remains of a young boy discovered inside a blue metal storage trunk in a basement remain unidentified more than 40 years after they were found.

Isotope testing on the boy’s remains, found in Greece, New York on March 9, 1976, indicate he may not have been local to the New York area, having likely spent the first years of his life in the American Northwest and the last years of his life in the Southeast, possibly including Texas.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and law enforcement facilitated the testing. The boy had brown hair and was found wearing a light blue pajama top with a deer design on the left chest area.

He was also wearing a plastic diaper that was fastened with two stainless steel diaper pins. The boy had a prominent bulge to the back left region of his skull creating a large skull abnormality, the center says.

While NCMEC says it’s unclear what caused the abnormality, it likely meant the child could not walk and had developmental deficiencies. Anyone with tips on the case should call NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).