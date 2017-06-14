‘There could have easily been 25 deaths,’ Rep. Williams says of shooting

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Rep. Roger Williams described the attack on members of Congress and their staff at a baseball practice in Virginia in detail on Wednesday, his voice cracking as he spoke of the bravery of the Capitol police officers who protected them.

Four people were shot when the gunman opened fire, including Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise. The suspect, shot by officers returning fire, died from his injuries.

Williams, R-Austin, who coaches the Republican Congressional baseball team, walked into the press conference on crutches. The congressman, whose district stretches from Austin up to the Fort Worth suburbs, has an ankle and leg injury after diving into the dugout to evade the incoming hail of bullets.

“The thin blue line held today”

“There will be those who will talk about what’s wrong in America, but in this case with Officer Crystal Griner and David Bailey we saw what is right with America,” Williams said. “There could have easily been 25 deaths or more today. We had 25 team players and 15 staff. But Officers Griner and Bailey prevented that and my family and I will be forever grateful.”

He continued, “The thin blue line held today and law enforcement officers everywhere should be proud.”

The congressman says after the first sound of a gun being fired, everybody yelled, “he’s got a gun, run for cover.” Williams, near first base, ran to the dugout and dived inside along with his colleagues, what he likened to jumping into a swimming pool without any water.

Zack Barth, a legislative correspondent in Williams’ office and a UT Austin alumnus, was shot while he was retrieving balls in the outfield. He was released from the hospital after being treated. “When I got into the dugout, it wasn’t 10 seconds that Zack had come running in from the outfield, and literally, we landed in each other’s arms. He held me, I held him,” Williams said.

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, took his belt off and made a tourniquet around Barth’s leg to stop the bleeding. “We had no arms, all we had was bats, and a shooter,” Williams said.

Vice President Mike Pence has spoken to Barth, who is on his way to recovery. As for the Congressional Baseball Game on Thursday? Game on.

“This is a game that has been going on for over 100 years, it goes to charity and we need to play this baseball game,” Williams said, adding you’ll find him coaching third base Thursday.

Alexandria, Virginia baseball field shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The baseball field that is the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Law enforcement officers stand at the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas is placed into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Members of Congress were practicing for a game when a gunman started shooting. (AP Photo/Kevin S. Vineys) Emergency personnel are seen through a window with a bullet hole in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and others were shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, officials said. (Joseph Miscavige via AP) Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) An Alexandria, Va. police officer tapes off an area near the YMCA after a shooting in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) A Capitol Hill Police officer walks past an automobile with the driver's window damaged at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. talks on the phone while walking past a damaged vehicle at a shooting scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) A Capitol Hill Police officer stands his post at the entrance to the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) A Capitol Hill Police officer stands his post at the entrance to the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois has been identified as the suspect in the Congressional baseball shooting. (NBC News) Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, had minor injuries related to seeking shelter from the shooter. (NBC News) Alexandria, Va. Police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave. in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La, at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) People gather near the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Equipment and medical bags are seen on the baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others were shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)