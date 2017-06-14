Texas boy, 14, dies after shot by twin aiming for snake

FILE - Police lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)
FILE - Emergency lights (KXAN File Photo/Juan Salinas)

DAYTON, Texas (AP) — Authorities say a 14-year-old Southeast Texas boy has died after accidentally being shot by his twin brother who was aiming at a snake in a drainage ditch.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced the death. According to KBMT in Beaumont, the Nederland teenager who died has been identified as Kollsen Carter.

Investigators say the twins on Monday afternoon saw a snake in a water-filled ditch and the boys retrieved two .22-caliber rifles from their home near Dayton. Deputy John Tucker says one of the teens suddenly bent over toward the snake at the same time his brother aimed and fired. Tucker says the victim was shot in the head.

Sheriff’s officials say at this time they don’t anticipate any charges being filed.

