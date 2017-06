AUSTIN (KXAN) — Crews are investigating a suspicious package found in the mail room of Austin’s Internal Revenue Service office.

According to Austin police, a dog alerted workers to the package around 6 a.m. at the 3651 South Interstate 35 location. The building has been evacuated as a precaution and nearby roads have been closed.

Officers are en route to the scene and will determine if a bomb squad needs to be dispatched.

This is a developing story and is expected to be updated.