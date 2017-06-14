Security for Congress members, state officials highlighted after shooting

AUSTIN (KXAN/AP) — Following a shooting Wednesday morning targeting Republican members of Congress practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game in Alexandria, Virginia, KXAN reached out to Texas political leaders to find out more about security measures at their Texas offices.

“We can say that DPS is continually monitoring events involving potential public safety impacts across the state and nation,” Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Tom Vinger said in a statement. “We also adjust our level of vigilance to meet any potential or emerging threats, and will adjust our security measures as threats warrant.”

According to the Associated Press, Republican Rep. Chris Collins of New York says he is going to start carrying a gun in public. Other members of Congress want beefed-up security at town hall meetings.

The AP reports the shooting highlights the vulnerability of members of Congress in public. Only the leaders of Congress get security details, while rank-and-file members do not.

Sen. John Cornyn, R-TX, addressed the shooting Wednesday on the Senate floor, where he credited the Capitol Police with preventing the situation from becoming “more serious (and) much more tragic” than it already was.

“While there is a lot we don’t know about this morning’s incident, it’s clear that this is a new environment we’re living in, and we need to do everything we can to keep our constituents safe when they visit us here on Capitol Hill, as well as all the staff and everybody involved,” Cornyn said.

Chairman of the Texas House Committee on Administration, Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, said “DPS is in charge” and the agency will make sure everyone, including lawmakers, staff and visitors remain safe.

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller’s office said, “Commissioner Miller does not have a security detail nor is the TDA implementing any new plans for such a detail.”

Congressman Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, said, “Like the previous shootings in Austin of Senior APD Officer Jaime De Luna-Padron, in Tucson of my colleague Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, and in Orlando of all those lost a year ago at Pulse, this is an appalling act.

“For now our prayers are for a speedy recovery for Congressman Scalise, Congressman Williams’ staffer Zack Barth, and our Capitol Police officers. And I am especially thankful that our other colleagues and staff at the ballpark are safe. I am about to attend a classified security briefing to obtain more facts.”

KXAN has not heard back from numerous other state leaders, but we will update this report as more information becomes available.

