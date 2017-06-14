PHOTOS: Congressional baseball practice attack

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (KXAN) — A gunman who opened fire at an Alexandria baseball field Wednesday morning as Republican Congress members were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game scheduled for Thursday against the Democrats has died.
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was at second base at the time of the shooting, is said to have a hip wound and was assisted by other lawmakers who rushed to put a tourniquet on him. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening.
Alexandria, Virginia baseball field shooting
