PHOTOS: Congressional baseball practice attack

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (KXAN) — A gunman who opened fire at an Alexandria baseball field Wednesday morning as Republican Congress members were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game scheduled for Thursday against the Democrats has died.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was at second base at the time of the shooting, is said to have a hip wound and was assisted by other lawmakers who rushed to put a tourniquet on him. His injuries are not expected to be life threatening.

Alexandria, Virginia baseball field shooting View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The baseball field that is the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Law enforcement officers stand at the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Rep. Roger Williams, R-Texas is placed into an ambulance at the scene of a shooting at a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Members of Congress were practicing for a game when a gunman started shooting. (AP Photo/Kevin S. Vineys) Emergency personnel are seen through a window with a bullet hole in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana and others were shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, officials said. (Joseph Miscavige via AP) Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) An Alexandria, Va. police officer tapes off an area near the YMCA after a shooting in Alexandria, Va. Wednesday, June 14, 2017. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) A Capitol Hill Police officer walks past an automobile with the driver's window damaged at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Mich. talks on the phone while walking past a damaged vehicle at a shooting scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen) Law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a Congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) A Capitol Hill Police officer stands his post at the entrance to the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) A Capitol Hill Police officer stands his post at the entrance to the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot at a congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) James T. Hodgkinson of Illinois has been identified as the suspect in the Congressional baseball shooting. (NBC News) Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, had minor injuries related to seeking shelter from the shooter. (NBC News) Alexandria, Va. Police and other first responders block East Monroe Ave. in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting involving House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La, at a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) People gather near the scene of a shooting near a baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Equipment and medical bags are seen on the baseball field in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after a shooting where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La., and others were shot during a congressional baseball practice. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)