At least 2 dead in San Francisco UPS facility shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – NBC is reporting at least five people were shot and two were killed during a shooting in San Francisco Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. in the area of 17th and Utah. This location is near a large UPS center.

The shooter has been shot and is being taken to a hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are advising the public to avoid the area. Officers are doing a search of the area.

They are asking people in the area to shelter in place until further notice.

The SB and NB I-280 Mariposa off-ramp is closed. Streets in the area are also closed.