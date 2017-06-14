Members of Congress shot at Virginia baseball field

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (KXAN) — NBC is saying members of Congress are included in the victims of a morning shooting at an Alexandria baseball field.

The situation in developing and details are slim but the incident happened in the 6 a.m. hour in the 400 block of East Monroe Street.

The Associated Press says House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was shot. Congressional aides and two Capitol police officers are also said to be hurt.

NBC is reporting that the suspect has been taken into custody.

This story is developing.

