Man accused of raping woman in San Marcos bar has charges upgraded

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — A man accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside a San Marcos bar has been indicted for aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, Christian Clayton, 23, sexually assaulted a woman on Dec. 6 inside the Green Parrot bar located on the San Marcos Downtown Square. The woman told police she had been sitting at the bar talking to Clayton when he told her to go to the back to talk. A bartender allowed them to go to back room, which was closed to customers that night. Once they were alone, the woman says Clayton slapped her, bit her and sexually assaulted her.

The arrest report says when police first questioned Clayton, he denied being downtown that night and then changed his story. He told police the woman forced herself on him.

When Clayton was arrested on Dec. 24, he was charged with sexual assault. The charge was recently upgraded to aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon because the Hays County District Attorney’s Office considers teeth and hands deadly weapons.