Kids needing a meal this summer can rely on Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Central Austin Food Bank will have more than 70 sites where any child 18 and under, regardless of where they live or family income, can receive a free meal.

Joining KXAN to discuss the Summer Meals That Matter campaign is Derrick Chubbs, President and CEO of the food bank.

The food bank expects to produce 80,000 free meals for kids starting in June continuing through August. That’s about 6,000 more than 2016.

For Central Texas Food Bank locations, check here. For AISD’s Summer meal resources, check here.

The Department of Agriculture also offers locating services to help you find an organization or school close to you that offers free meals during the summer months. To find the location nearest you call or text “FOODTX” to 877-877. You can also type your address or zip code in here.