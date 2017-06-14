Florida man runs into flaming house to save woman, her two dogs

NBC News Published:
Florida man saves dogs (Photo via NBC)
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WESH) — A Good Samaritan saw a Cocoa, Florida home on fire Tuesday and ran into the flames to save a woman and two of her dogs.

“Driving by and I seen some clouds and it was too big to be a bonfire,” Josh Leissa said.

Leissa decided he needed to act.

“I went into the front door and that part was blocked so I couldn’t go in there. So I had to go to the back and she was in the back room.” he said. ” A lot of smoke. Could barely see anything.”

Inside Leissa found a woman lying down, the only protection he could offer her was a yellow rain poncho.

“I grabbed her and her dogs and got her out of there,” Leissa said.

