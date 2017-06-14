Cardboard box full of cash gets couple money laundering charge

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A Williamson County traffic stop landed a couple in jail Tuesday afternoon due to a large amount of money they had in their vehicle.

According to a release by the Williamson County Sheriff, around 2 p.m., Jorge David Canales, 26, and Cristina Nunez, 35, were in a 2004 Jeep when they were pulled over while going southbound in the 1500 block of State Highway 130 for not passing in the left lane and having no center brake light.

Deputies reported that the pair showed numerous indicators of criminal activity so they requested consent to search their vehicle. During the search, $184,520 was found in a cardboard box in the back seat.

Canales and Nunez were taken into custody and are currently in the Williamson County Correctional Facility on money laundering charges.

Sheriff Robery Chody said the investigation into their criminal activity is ongoing.