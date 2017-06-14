Buda man charged with murder after 2016 DWI crash

By Published: Updated:
Rogelio Garduno (Hays County Jail Photo)

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – A Buda man is now charged with murder months after he was involved in a car crash that killed a woman.

According to court documents, Rogelio Garduno, 36, is being charged with murder and intoxication manslaughter. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2016, Garduno was driving on Farm to Market 2001 just before 10 p.m. when he drove onto the wrong side of the road and hit another car driven by Frances Campbell. Campbell was transported to St. David South Austin Hospital where she died soon after.

At the scene, police say Garduno smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking six Bud Light beer cans in two hours. Garduno was transported to the hospital after complaining of injuries to his upper body, he did not perform a standard field sobriety test.

Court documents state Garduno has two prior arrests for driving with intoxicated, one in 2004 and one in 2006. He also has one conviction of driving while intoxicated in 2008.

An indictment for the murder charge was filed last month, Garduno was re-arrested on Wednesday and remains in the Hays County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The charges were filed just days before a jury found another Buda man guilty of murder after a DWI crash in 2014.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon talks with the Hays County District Attorney about the charges and why he plans to continue filing murder charges for similar cases in the future.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s