Buda man charged with murder after 2016 DWI crash

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) – A Buda man is now charged with murder months after he was involved in a car crash that killed a woman.

According to court documents, Rogelio Garduno, 36, is being charged with murder and intoxication manslaughter. According to court documents, on Dec. 7, 2016, Garduno was driving on Farm to Market 2001 just before 10 p.m. when he drove onto the wrong side of the road and hit another car driven by Frances Campbell. Campbell was transported to St. David South Austin Hospital where she died soon after.

At the scene, police say Garduno smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking six Bud Light beer cans in two hours. Garduno was transported to the hospital after complaining of injuries to his upper body, he did not perform a standard field sobriety test.

Court documents state Garduno has two prior arrests for driving with intoxicated, one in 2004 and one in 2006. He also has one conviction of driving while intoxicated in 2008.

An indictment for the murder charge was filed last month, Garduno was re-arrested on Wednesday and remains in the Hays County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

The charges were filed just days before a jury found another Buda man guilty of murder after a DWI crash in 2014.

