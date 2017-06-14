Austin Flag Day celebration marks 24th year

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s Hyde Park neighborhood takes Flag Day seriously.

For 24 years now, Jim Ellinger has been hosting a Flag Day celebration in Austin. This year, there will be a small parade on Fairfield Lane. More than 100 flags representing cities, states, countries, communities and some simply made up from scratch will be on display Wednesday.

Anyone who likes celebrating Flag Day is welcomed to parade around the circle park at the corner of Fairfield Lane and Eilers Avenue. There will be a celebration afterward.

“People are welcome to bring their own flags. We actually encourage homemade flags,” says Ellinger.

Ellinger is a vexillologist – vexillology being the study of flags – and he started this celebration as a way to celebrate the flags of counties from throughout the globe.

Ellinger says Wednesday’s celebration is one the country needs more than ever.

“We would have to acknowledge that the tone of the country right now is, let’s say, a little sour. People are very opinionated and very divided about political issues, so, we think displaying the flags of many countries, states, nations, politics, religions, religious groups, even made up science fiction flags, are all welcome here and people can wave their flags,” Ellinger said.

The Flag Day celebration starts at 6 p.m.