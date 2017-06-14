Amarillo firefighters cheered after uplifting photo shows them comforting kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — A couple of weeks ago, KAMR highlighted the recent surge the Amarillo Fire Department has made on social media. Monday, one of their posts showing two firefighters taking care of children got a lot of praise on Facebook.

When it comes to showing compassion on the scene for Amarillo firefighters, they say it’s just something that comes natural and there is no way that they prepare for it.

Firefighter John Griego says when they go to a scene they make sure to take care of everything at the scene as well as everything they can when it comes to the victims.

Firefighter Jason Byrd says they do a good job at working as a team to make sure no matter how hectic a scene might be when they show up they are able to take control of the situation.

”We’re all so used to doing what we do, it’s what we’re good at,” says Byrd. “We go in and just take control. If we someone over here that seems like they are distraught someone will go over there and talk to them and make sure they are okay.”

Captain Larry Davis is surprised that the photo blew up on social media like it did. He told us that this emotional support is just a part of this job and that if firefighting was just about the money, many of the firefighters wouldn’t be doing it.

Firefighter Byrd says that compared to other jobs he’s had in the past, this is easily the most rewarding.