24 charged with hazing; incident put 5 students in hospital

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Two dozen people have been charged with three hazing counts each in April hazing incidents that put five Tarleton State University students in the hospital with alcohol poisoning.

The hazing happened at two parties April 20 that Stephenville police said at the time were believed to be “initiation proceedings” held by two intramural softball teams.

The campus student news website Texan News reports 12 of the 24 people have already been arrested and released on bond. Stephenville Police Chief Jason King says 12 others are still to be located.

Hazing is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in jail and a fine of up to $2,000.

All of the hospitalized students have recovered.