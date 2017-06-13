Women charged for plotting deadly retaliation after parking lot fight

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two women are facing murder charges after police say they planned and initiated a retaliatory shooting that left a man dead following a scuffle over a parking space at an Austin night club in April.

The fight continued as two groups got into their cars and drove away but the fight continued as they were driving. Austin police say the men in the vehicles began throwing bottles at one another as they were driving, eventually stopping near Peyton Gin Road where they got out of their vehicles and began fighting. The victim in the homicide, Mariano Gonzalez-Lopez, allegedly got out of his vehicle and began smashing the other car with a baseball bat until the fight was broken up.

According to the affidavits for their arrests, Kimberly Guadalupe Orozco, 17, and Maria Del Rosario Diaz, 22, contacted Jose Morales, who has already been arrested on a murder charge in connection with the incident, for his help retaliating. The pair plotted to block in Gonzalez-Lopez’ vehicle as Morales would confront the men.

Diaz told the group she would contact a friend to find out where the men were and lure them to meet at the Grove Place Apartments to hang out. Once there, an altercation broke out and Diaz used her car to block the exit of the apartment complex. That’s when police said Morales bounded out of his vehicle and opened fire on the truck the victim was riding in.

Bond has been set at $1 million for each woman.