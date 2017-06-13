Woman held in Travis County Jail found with loaded gun in her bra

By Published: Updated:
Travis County Correctional Facility (Courtesy: TCSO)
Travis County Correctional Facility (Courtesy: TCSO)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman being held at the Travis County Jail two weeks ago was found to have a loaded gun hidden in her bra.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Offices says the gun was discovered during a pat down by a TCSO corrections officer at around 6:30 a.m. on May 29.

Deputies say the arresting officer was notified immediately. The Austin Police Department says they are aware of the incident, “where an officer allegedly brought a suspect into the Travis County Book Facility who had a firearm concealed in her bra.” The woman has not been identified by the sheriff’s office or police.

Internal Affairs is investigating the incident. APD has reminded all officers of the importance of conducting thorough frisks and searches of suspects in their custody.

In January, a teenager handcuffed inside a patrol car was able to get into the vehicle with a gun and shoot himself. Police arrested 19-year-old Zachary Khabir Anam at Barton Creek Square Mall  for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

Anam was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge in critical condition where he died the next morning.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s