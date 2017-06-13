Woman held in Travis County Jail found with loaded gun in her bra

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman being held at the Travis County Jail two weeks ago was found to have a loaded gun hidden in her bra.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Offices says the gun was discovered during a pat down by a TCSO corrections officer at around 6:30 a.m. on May 29.

Deputies say the arresting officer was notified immediately. The Austin Police Department says they are aware of the incident, “where an officer allegedly brought a suspect into the Travis County Book Facility who had a firearm concealed in her bra.” The woman has not been identified by the sheriff’s office or police.

Internal Affairs is investigating the incident. APD has reminded all officers of the importance of conducting thorough frisks and searches of suspects in their custody.

In January, a teenager handcuffed inside a patrol car was able to get into the vehicle with a gun and shoot himself. Police arrested 19-year-old Zachary Khabir Anam at Barton Creek Square Mall for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance.

Anam was taken to University Medical Center Brackenridge in critical condition where he died the next morning.