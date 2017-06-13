WATCH: Police chase ends when Good Samaritan rams fleeing suspect

NBC News Published:

FERNDALE, Michigan (NBC News) — A citizen is credited with stopping a suspect fleeing from police in Michigan Friday morning.

Police were doing a random check of license plates and discovered the driver of a Chevrolet was wanted on several warrants and was driving with a suspended license.

When the officer tried to pull over the car the driver took off leading officers on a chase, eventually pulling into a shopping mall parking lot. That’s where the driver of a van drove head-on into the suspect’s vehicle to stop him.

The 26-year-old driver is charged with carrying a concealed weapon, fleeing and eluding third degree, possession of narcotics and driving while license suspended.

The driver of the van was not hurt in the incident.

