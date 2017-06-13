WATCH: Favor driver seemingly snatches Terry Black’s Barbecue tip jar

Terry Black's tip jar suspect (KXAN video still)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Favor driver might soon be looking for another gig and bail money if it turns out what was caught on video Monday is a legitimate robbery.

Terry Black’s Barbecue tweeted out video of a man they say is a Favor driver who appears to take a tip jar off the counter and then put it in a bag he positioned on the floor. The whole thing happens in a matter of seconds.

“Help us find the Favor driver that stole our extremely hard working employees’ tip money,” the restaurant asked on Twitter. Favor responded quickly to their post, saying they were working with Terry Black’s and Austin police after identifying the driver.

It’s not known if the man has been taken into custody but KXAN will monitor jail records for potential charges.

