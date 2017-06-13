VIDEO: STAR Flight rescues woman who fell 30-feet in greenbelt

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When a woman fell 30-feet while hiking in the Barton Creek Greenbelt Sunday afternoon, crews with STAR Flight had to be called in to help get her out.

In the rescue video from the helicopter, crews can be seen descending into a wooded area of the Twin Falls area of the greenbelt. Emergency crews say the victim was unconscious when they reached her.

She was hoisted to the helicopter via a backboard. Once onboard, the victim was flown to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with critical injuries. Her current condition is not known at this time.