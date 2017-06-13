VIDEO: Bus passenger scuffle leaves 1 stabbed, 1 through window

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KSHB) — Daron Clay was heading home Saturday when a man onboard his bus started arguing over a bus transfer.

“I seen him pull the knife out of his pocket I had to fight for my life,” Clay said.

Clay was worried about the mother and her two children across from them.

“I didn’t want her to get hurt I didn’t want the kids to get hurt, I knew that I was going to get stabbed but you know I had to fight for my life,” said Clay.

The 21-year-old man pushed the knife-wielding man toward the front of the bus. As the driver slams the brakes, the suspect goes right through the windshield.

