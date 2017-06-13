UIL debates letting athletes compete as gender they identify with

FILE - In this Feb. 18, 2017, file photo, Euless Trinity's Mack Beggs is announced as the winner of a semifinal match after Beggs pinned Grand Prairie's Kailyn Clay during the finals of the UIL Region 2-6A wrestling tournament at Allen High School in Allen, Texas. Beggs, a transgender boy who won a girls wrestling state title in Texas, says he would compete against boys if allowed and is taking lower doses of testosterone to try to be fair to his opponents. (Nathan Hunsinger/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League is meeting Tuesday morning to hear testimony and consider changing rules to allow transgender athletes to compete according to their gender identity.

The issue gained national attention earlier this year after a transgender boy, born a girl, was told he had to compete in the girls state wrestling tournament because he was born a girl.

At the time, an attorney filed an injunction trying to prevent Mack Beggs from competing during the transition, but later put the blame on the UIL. Beggs ended up winning the state title this year.

UIL’s Deputy Executive Director, Jamey Harrison has said the testosterone Beggs was taking did not violate the banned substance rules because it has been medically prescribed by a doctor.

UIL is expected to vote on proposed rule changes Tuesday afternoon.

