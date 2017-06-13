UIL debates letting athletes compete as gender they identify with

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The University Interscholastic League is meeting Tuesday morning to hear testimony and consider changing rules to allow transgender athletes to compete according to their gender identity.

The issue gained national attention earlier this year after a transgender boy, born a girl, was told he had to compete in the girls state wrestling tournament because he was born a girl.

At the time, an attorney filed an injunction trying to prevent Mack Beggs from competing during the transition, but later put the blame on the UIL. Beggs ended up winning the state title this year.

UIL’s Deputy Executive Director, Jamey Harrison has said the testosterone Beggs was taking did not violate the banned substance rules because it has been medically prescribed by a doctor.

UIL is expected to vote on proposed rule changes Tuesday afternoon.