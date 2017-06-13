Travis Co. DA offers policy answer for families waiting too long for justice

AUSTIN (KXAN) – More than two and a half years after a man was murdered in an East Austin apartment complex, the family of the victim continues waiting for justice for their loved one, LeQuince Tomlin.

The first full day of the capital murder trial for Allen Keith Townsend began Tuesday in the 299th criminal district court, in connection to Tomlin’s death in November 2014.

For Tomlin’s family, it’s a day they’ve been waiting for since he died.

According to an arrest affidavit, two men “bum rushed” their way into a unit at the Walnut Creek Apartments on Springdale Road and asked for Tomlin, who had been sleeping on a living room couch.

The two other people in the apartment were ordered to get on the floor as one of the suspects took money from Tomlin at gunpoint. As the two men were leaving the apartment, one of them shot Tomlin, the affidavit said.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore says she understands why Tomlin’s family is frustrated with how long it’s taken their son’s case to see its day in court. Waiting for justice, she says, shouldn’t take this long.

In an effort to address the delays in previous cases, just like the Townsend trial, the District Attorney’s Office has implemented a new policy. The policy outlines a trial court timeline for prosecutors to follow, to make sure the office does everything in its power to effectively and efficiently respond to every case that comes in.

The DA’s Office say they try to adhere to a timeline after a person is indicted. The case management timeline includes:

Within 7-10 days post indictment: Victim outreach by prosecutor to notify of indictment and first setting/discuss possible outcomes; review case and work on any follow up investigation

Within 30 days post indictment: Begin gathering discovery, all items submitted to lab or results requested, pleadings checked, begin witness contact, if necessary

Within 90 days post indictment: Discovery complete; make offer to defense (in writing if possible) after victim input and notification; all necessary evidence submitted to lab for testing; re-indictment done if necessary

Within 120 days post indictment: Final offer made, case ready for plea or trial; no plea bargaining on day of trial without approval of a director.

