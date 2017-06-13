State health agency worker indicted on 18 counts of child pornography

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Texas Health and Human Services Commission employee was charged with 18 counts of possession of child pornography in late May. Brent Laine Saxton, 31, a network IT specialist continues to be employed by the state agency as of Tuesday morning, according to an agency spokesperson and court records.

The Hays County Sheriff’s Office arrested Saxton on March 20, 2015, at 1609 Centre Creek Dr. in Austin, according to an arrest report. He was not indicted until two years later on May 24, 2017, according to Hays County records. During the two year interim between his arrest and indictment, Saxton has remained employed at HHSC, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

It does not appear there is a rule or regulation that bars a person, who has been arrested but not indicted on a felony, from employment at the agency.

According to arrest warrants obtained by KXAN, detectives with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Office of Attorney General, Law Enforcement Division, traced child pornography to the IP address in Saxton’s home in Buda. Law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on the home in February of 2015.

Saxton admitted to authorities that he received images of child sex exploitation while chatting with individuals on the internet, the warrant states. Detectives found more than 3,100 images of child pornography on a personal computer and cell phone. Many of the images included boys as young as 7 years old engaging in sex acts, according to the warrant.

An HHSC spokesperson said Tuesday that “it’s not appropriate for us to comment at this time.” The agency confirmed Saxton has been employed there since Aug. 1, 2014. His work involves monitoring local area networks and internet systems, performing support for Microsoft Windows, installing software and resolving PC issues, according to the agency.

Each of the 18 counts of possession of child pornography, all third-degree felonies, carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison.