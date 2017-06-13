New public restrooms being installed along Galveston seawall

Associated Press Published:
The Historic Pleasure Pier amusment park, seawall, and beaches of Galveston Island, Texas are seen from atop the San Luis Resort on Thursday, July 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman)
The Historic Pleasure Pier amusment park, seawall, and beaches of Galveston Island, Texas are seen from atop the San Luis Resort on Thursday, July 4, 2013. (AP Photo/Dr. Scott M. Lieberman)

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) — New public bathrooms are being installed near the Galveston seawall as part of about $6 million in improvements along the beach.

The Galveston County Daily News reports the first of five prefabricated restroom units was installed Monday.

The units are made from stainless steel. The interior contains a hand sanitizer dispenser and a flush toilet. A hand-washing station and a shower are on the outside.

Authorities say the restrooms, costing $90,000 apiece, will be connected to the Galveston utility system.

Officials say the new toilets are part of transportation-related improvements on Seawall Boulevard. Each restroom will be near a new bus stop. Federal transportation grants helped fund the units.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s