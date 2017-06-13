Swastikas found painted on cars in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When Skyla Lowrey woke up this morning, she was shocked to see a neighbor driving away with a swastika painted on her car. The neighbor said someone had painted it overnight and she couldn’t get the paint off.

Austin police say they car was vandalized sometime Monday night into Tuesday morning as the car was parked in the 2900 block of Kinney Avenue in south Austin. The owner said she noticed it around 6:30 a.m.

The news of the swastika quickly made its way to the neighborhood’s Nextdoor page where other users reported seeing other vehicles vandalized with painted swastikas. KXAN spoke to one victim who said his car was tagged on Clawson Road. Since he hasn’t been able to remove the paint, the victim said he used a six-pack holder to cover the swastika as he drove around town Tuesday.

Police say they are still checking with patrol staff to see how many cases occurred overnight.

