This Father’s Day weekend there’s a fun event in Marble Falls that your dad is sure to enjoy and we’re going to have the best seat in the house. Larry Merkel was here to tell us more.The Marble Falls Soapbox Classic takes place Father’s Day weekend June 16th through the 18th in the Historic Main Street district. You can find more information at adultsoapboxderby.com or you can call 830-385-9289.
