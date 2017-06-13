Machine gun stolen from northwest Austin firearms dealer

The two suspects in the burglary of ATX Armory on Roxie Drive on June 12, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photos)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — An MP-5 fully automatic machine gun was among the weapons stolen from a northwest Austin firearms dealer on Monday. The two suspects are thought to be between 16 and 21 years old.

The burglary happened at around 3 a.m. at ATX Armory — located at 12119 Roxie Dr. — next to US 183 and Anderson Mill Road. Two unknown males entered the business and stole several firearms, leaving in a 4-door sedan that’s possibly silver.

The first suspect is described as white, between 5-foot-7 and 5-foot-10 with brown curly hair, wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, black/white baseball batting type gloves and a black Jansport backpack. The second suspect is described by police as white or Hispanic, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and a black/brown backpack.

Anyone with information on the burglary is asked to call the APD Commercial Burglary Unit at 512-974-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS.

A photo of the suspects gaining access to ATX Armory on Roxie Drive on June 12, 2017 (Austin Police Department Photo)
