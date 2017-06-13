Get Grilling with Easy Turkey Sliders Recipe

Father’s Day is around the corner! Make Dad’s day extra special with this easy, mess-free Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Turkey Sliders recipe by Jane with A Taste of Koko. Start with an easy protein for the grill to take the stress out of hosting barbecues and cookouts this summer. Jane used Honeysuckle White turkey’s new Fresh Ground Turkey Patty Sliders, which are already formed into small patties, lightly seasoned, and ready for the grill.

Honeysuckle White Turkey offers a variety of products from turkeys raised without growth-promoting antibiotics by independent family farmers, perfect for family nights around the grill. Look for new products from Honeysuckle White, including Fresh Ground Turkey Patty Sliders to add creativity and flavor to your grill at your local H-E-B grocery store. Visit HoneysuckleWhite.com for even more recipe ideas for better-for-you grilling this summer.

Grilled Pineapple Teriyaki Turkey Sliders

Rating: 5

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 10 minutes

Yield: 4 sliders

Ingredients

1 package Honeysuckle White Fresh Ground Turkey Patty Sliders, comes in 8 patties

8 slider buns

8 slices of Monterrey Jack cheese

2 tablespoons teriyaki sauce

1 small red onion, sliced into ¼-inch-thick rings

¼-inch thick fresh pineapple rings

8 small butter lettuce leaves

2 tablespoons of mayonnaise

Instructions

Preheat grill to medium-high. Oil the grill rack and place turkey sliders onto grill and allow to cook 2 to 3 minutes per side. Baste with teriyaki sauce for the last minute before removing patties from grill. Grill pineapple rings and onion rings until lightly charred, about 2 minutes per side. Toast buns on grill. Remove everything from grill to start assembling the sliders. Assemble sliders with grilled turkey patties, toasted buns, mayo, lettuce, pineapple ring, and onion rings.

Sponsored by Honeysuckle White Turkey. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.