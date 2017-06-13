Gang member on Texas 10 Most Wanted list caught in Georgia

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Officials say a convicted robber and gang member who’s been on the Texas 10 Most Wanted list since 2015 has been arrested in southeast Georgia.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 45-year-old Agapito Salinas was captured last Thursday in Alma, Georgia.

Investigators say Salinas, whose last known address was Brownsville, was wanted for parole violation and had been a fugitive since April 2015.

Officials say Salinas in the 1990s served time for drug and burglary convictions. Records show Salinas in 2003 was convicted in Dallas County of aggravated robbery and was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

A DPS statement Monday said Salinas was paroled in Cameron County in 2014 and violated parole the following year.

___

Online:

http://www.dps.texas.gov/Texas10MostWanted/fugitives.aspx