Four Longhorns drafted on Tuesday

AUSTIN — (KXAN) Four Texas Longhorns were drafted on Tuesday in the Major League Baseball Amateur draft. Nick Kennedy was taken in the 5th round by the Colorado Rockies. Kennedy had a breakout sophomore season going 8-2 and would figure big into the Longhorns pitching rotation in 2018 if he opts to stay, but the money may be too good to pass for for the lefty from Tampa,. FL. Kennedy was just a sophomore, but at 21 years old, he is draft eligible.

Junior pitcher Kyle Johnston went in the 6th round to the Washington Nationals. Johnston, a junior from Flower Mound, made 17 appearances (12 starts) for the Longhorns this season. He went 3-2 with a pair of saves for Texas and struck out 52 in 73.1 innings. As a starter, he registered a 2.90 ERA and held opponent’s to a .224 average. In three seasons at Texas, Johnston compiled a career 3.32 ERA to go along with 157 strikeouts in 181.2 innings on the hill.

It appears patience will pay off big for Bret Boswell. The Longhorns redshirt Junior 2nd baseman was taken in the 8th round by the Rockies. Boswell was drafted in the 40th round after last season, but opted to come back where he hit .273 and the Rockwall, Texas native dded career-highs in nearly every category. He hit .273 with 13 doubles and seven homers in 61 games. Boswell added 33 RBI, second-most on the team.

Kacy Clemens went undrafted following his junior season, on Tuesday Clemens was an 8th round pick by the Toronto Blue Jays. Clemens was the offensive MVP for the Longhorns this season, leading the team in nearly every category. Clemens led the Longhorns in batting average (.305), on-base percentage (.414), slugging percentage (.532), home runs (12), RBI (49), runs scored (48) walks (40), and hits (67). Starting all but one game for the Longhorns, the first baseman also stole 10 bases for Texas and fielded at a .992 clip. With the bases loaded, the senior went 5-for-9 (.556) with two grand slams. He also added 20 game-tying or go-ahead RBI to go along with 20 two-out RBI on the year.

The draft concludes on Wednesday and there are several Longhorns including sophomore eligible players Beau Ridgeway, and Kody Clemens who could get selected.