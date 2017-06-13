Fashion Fun for the Kiddos

Here’s a fun idea for any future fashionistas you might have at home. Rena Clegg of Imagine That Art Space stopped by with more of one of their upcoming camps. Imagine That has camps, classes, and parties for adults and kids of all ages you can learn more at imaginethataustin.com
