Credit union donates money to rebuild burned east Austin playground

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Money continues to pour in after an east Austin school’s playground was torched by a still unknown arsonist at the end of April.

Authorities determined that Oak Springs Elementary’s playground, remodeled about 10 years ago, was intentionally set on fire on the night of April 29. Damages were estimated at $20,000 dollars.

A crowdfunding campaign, ending in 48 days at the time of writing, has raised more than $12,000 towards the effort. Now, a major donor has stepped forward with a large chunk of the pie.

The Greater Texas Credit Union raised a total of $1,290 through employee and member fundraising.

School officials hope to begin rebuilding the playground this summer and have it finished by the time school starts.

No suspects have been connected to the fire.