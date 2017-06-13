‘Cost controls’ lead to shortened hours at Pflugerville license center

Related Coverage Some drivers turned away at Austin-area DPS mega center

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — A “business decision and cost control measure” is leading the Texas Department of Public Safety to limit the hours at its Pflugerville Driver License Center.

DPS announced Tuesday that the hours were changed on June 5 from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. to 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center will stay open until 6 p.m. on Tuesdays.

The agency says the business decision will reduce overtime costs and help with employee retention.

DPS encourages people who need to visit the center to use their website to get in line before they even leave the house. When KXAN visited the Mega Center in Pflugerville last summer, there was already a line out the door before the office opened at 7:30 a.m.

On KXAN News at 5, Phil Prazan explains why the change is happening despite lawmaker votes to increase the DPS budget.