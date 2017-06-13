‘Contaminated’ Arboretum duck pond causing concern



AUSTIN (KXAN) — Some neighbors in north Austin are worried about a pond they say isn’t filtering properly.

Posts on social media show concerns about the Arboretum duck pond, claiming fish and ducks are turning up dead because the water is so badly contaminated.

Some people have said they are bringing fresh water to the ducks during the weekend, while cleaning up trash around the pond.

Over the past two months, the Watershed Protection Department has responded to these concerns six different times. Their investigations have turned up nothing out of the ordinary for a pond designed to collect storm water runoff.

“By it’s very nature it is going to have contaminates, if anybody were to analyze this water, it will have pollution there, it’s not an ideal habitat for aquatic life, but they do end up there,” said Ryan Hebrink with Watershed Protection. “Sometimes they do well, sometimes they don’t.”

The Watershed Protection Department has reported the cases to Texas Parks and Wildlife. They may get samples of the water and conduct a separate investigation.