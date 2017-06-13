Combat veteran suffers deep stab wounds at ROT Rally

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association was stabbed during a fight at the Republic of Texas Rally over the weekend.

Manuel Moreno, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon over the incident, with bail set at $100,000. The association says three women came into their tent asking for help, saying they were being stalked by a suspicious man for the past three hours.

Rob Lewis, the public relations officer of the #23-7 chapter of the association, says once a husband of one of the women arrived, the suspect lunged at him. One of their members, Gregory Parkinson, intervened. They say he was stabbed twice before the fight ended.

On Sunday at around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 7300 block of Decker Lane, near the Travis County Exposition Center, for the reported stabbing. Officers were told that the victim had multiple stab wounds and the suspect ran into a heavily wooded area.

An officer arrived to find Parkinson, 50, laying on the ground with deep wounds and profuse bleeding. According to a police affidavit, Parkinson said he got into an argument with the suspect who then pulled out a knife and stabbed him during a fight.

Parkinson told police he didn’t know the suspect. Witnesses told the officer who the suspect was and he was later captured by police.

“It’s unfortunate for a man to go to war, receive a Purple Heart, and a Bronze Medal for Valor, only to be brought down in his home city,” Lewis said. “If it were not for the act of some other brave vets he would have bled out on the spot.” Lewis says Parkinson is now doing “OK.”