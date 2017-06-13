Chief: Ft. Worth officer made errors in viral confrontation with woman

Jacqueline Craig arrest (Facebook Video: Porsha Craver)
Jacqueline Craig arrest (Facebook Video: Porsha Craver)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas police chief says an officer he suspended following a videotaped arrest of a woman and her daughters made multiple errors in responding to a call that a neighbor allegedly assaulted the woman’s son.

Fort Worth Chief Joel Fitzgerald said Tuesday during an appeal hearing for officer William Martin that Martin was disrespectful and used excessive force in his December confrontation with Jacqueline Craig.

Martin is appealing his 10-day suspension. Fitzgerald also said Martin failed to check on Craig’s son.

One of Craig’s daughters videotaped the interaction between her mother and the officer, and posted it to social media. The widely viewed footage showed the white officer forcing Craig, who is black, to the ground.

An attorney for Martin says the video doesn’t fully reflect how the incident unfolded.

