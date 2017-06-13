APD study to showcase trauma treatment method for officers, dispatchers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After years of using the method to treat city officers, the Austin Police Department’s staff psychologist is kicking off a new study to show the effectiveness of a specific type of trauma treatment on law enforcement professionals.

The study is being funded by a $38,000 grant from the city’s Office of Innovation and will test the treatment method on 911 call-takers and police dispatchers.

The treatment, called eye movement desensitization and reprocessing, or EMDR, has been around since the late 1980s; Dr. Carol Logan has used the protocol with Austin officers since she started with the department in 2003.

In an interview with KXAN, Logan described EMDR as a way to help those suffering from post-traumatic stress reprocess traumatic memories in a way that allows them to deal with the thoughts in a healthy way.

“The analogy would be like a carpenter who’s using a hammer and a screwdriver who all of a sudden gets power tools,” Logan said.

Traumatic memories are stored in the brain differently from normal memories, Logan said, bundled with all the emotion, images and sounds that happen in the moment the trauma takes place. When something triggers that memory, “you get everything all at once and it feels like it’s happening now.”

EMDR helps patients reprocess those memories so they’re stored more normally and can be accessed without recalling the trauma itself, Logan said.

The study, which will collect data through the summer, will include 60 call-takers and dispatchers. Those professionals, Logan said, often deal with trauma from responding to people in crisis, but are often overlooked. Half of the subjects will receive EMDR and the other half will receive stress management treatment, the most common method currently being used to treat post-traumatic stress.

Logan hopes the study will help create a program for other departments to implement treatment plans similar to the one she’s used successfully with APD officers.

